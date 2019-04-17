BTS knew Halsey would be the ''best voice'' for their latest single.

The 'Idol' hitmakers - made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - teamed up with the 24-year-old singer on their new single 'Boy With Luv', and have said that after first meeting her when they travelled to the Billboard Music Awards in 2017, they knew her voice would be perfect for the track.

Speaking in an interview for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, the group's leader RM said: ''We met two years ago at the BBMAs backstage. She told us that she became a fan after she watched music videos. We knew Halsey from 'Closer' [with The Chainsmokers], biggest song of that year. So we met backstage and she came to Korea last year, and we met again. We talked about, like, 'We should collaborate. We should work on something.' We got this track for this album and thought that Halsey would be the best voice for this track. It happened. Boom. Here we are.''

And it seems the collaboration was indeed perfect, as they managed to smash two world records within hours of the song being released.

The music video gained the most views on YouTube of any music video in a 24 hour period with 74.6 million, and in less than two days, it had also become the fastest video to reach 100 million views.

Both records had previously been set by female K-pop group BLACKPINK, who had released their latest single 'Kill This Love' just days prior to BTS.

Meanwhile, BTS' latest single is just one of several collaborations on their new album 'Map of the Soul: Persona', which also features a track penned by Ed Sheeran entitled 'Make It Right', and 'Mikrokosmos', which former 'X Factor' contestant Ryan Lawrie helped create.