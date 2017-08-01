Halle Berry worries about ''making a mistake'' as a mother and doing something ''damaging'' to her children.
Halle Berry worries about ''making a mistake'' as a mother.
The 'Extant' star - who has nine-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, three, with her former spouse Olivier Martinez - admits one of her biggest fears is messing up and doing something ''damaging'' to her children.
She explained to E! News: ''I am strong enough to affect change. There's fears as a mom that I'll make a mistake. I hope that along the way I don't do anything that's too damaging to my children that they won't be able to deal with.''
Meanwhile, Halle believes having a career makes her a ''better mother'' and says feeling ''fulfilled'' in her professional life helps keep things smooth at home.
She said: ''Having careers and being fulfilled that way makes us better mother. It makes us better able to operate in our careers with a sense of compassion and empathy that make us better businesswoman. We have to have them both and we have to keep trying to figure it out. And we get it wrong sometimes. And guess what, that is OK too.
''You don't ever balance it completely. It's a constant struggle of a little more time there, a little more time here, and feeling a little bit guilty all the time. I just keep telling all my mom friends who work that it's OK to give ourselves a little slack sometime and not let the guilt sit on us so heavily and know that we are doing the best we can.''
