Halle Berry wants to let her five-year-old son ''develop his own sensibilities'' and ''experience love'', after she took him to LA Pride.
The 52-year-old actress took her five-year-old son Maceo - whom she has with ex-husband Oliver Martinez - to the LA Pride Festival and Parade in West Hollywood over the weekend, and has said her decision to bring him to the event came as she wanted ''let him experience the love''.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''There's nothing to explain. My job is to bring him down here, let him experience the love, the unity and discover on his own what this is all about. I think that's what my job is. It's not to mind-lead, it's to lead an experience. [Maceo can] be who he is and make up his own mind and ... develop his own sensibilities.
''My job is to expose him to all walks of life, and to all people.''
The 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' star also has daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, and recently described her as ''wonderful'' in a touching post honouring her 11th birthday in March.
She wrote on social media: ''Sometimes in life you meet the most wonderful people in the world, the people that teach you the greatest life lessons, respect you beyond measure and who love you for just you.
''For me that person is my beautiful daughter. As she turns 11 today, I could not be more proud of her.
''She has changed my life in so many wonderful ways and I can't wait to see how she changes the world! Happy Birthday Nahla Boo! (sic)''
Meanwhile, the 'X-Men' actress has said she doesn't think she could be more proud of anything than she is of her children.
She previously gushed: ''I have two children so I have to keep it together for them. I had two in my 40s. I managed to have two beautiful, healthy children.
''That's the best I think I could ever do in my life. My kids are the thing I'm most proud of.''
