Halle Berry wants people to ''walk the walk'' when it comes to social issues.

The 50-year-old actress has said she's tired of people who say they stand up for issues such as the 'Black Lives Matter' movement but then do nothing to help change things by calling politicians or writing letters.

She said: ''In my world I get so tired of people complaining about, 'Oh black lives matter,' and they pontificate and pontificate about it, and I say, 'Well what are you doing about that? It may not seem significant to you, but that's how we start have you called your local politicians, have you written a letter?''

And the 'Catwoman' actress even believes those people are ''part of the problem'', as they complain about the world without trying to change it.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Girls' Lounge, Halle added: ''When they say they've done nothing, I say, 'Well don't talk to me ... because you are part of the problem, because you are sitting here spewing negativity and complaining.'

''I don't have time for people who talk the talk but don't walk the walk.''

Meanwhile, the 'Perfect Strangers' actress recently hit out at those who assume she is dating someone every time a new picture pops up on social media.

Speaking about her relationship with social media and the misunderstandings that can occur from it, she said: ''There are some things that can kill a brand, things that can happen today because of social media. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion, but that power can be misused.

''If I am having dinner with a friend, and a man comes up and asks to take a picture, most times I will always say, 'Of course!' ... But then that person posts the picture on the social media as if I am dating that person, and suddenly I am dating, like, 100 people. It seems silly ... but I think that is frustrating at social media.''