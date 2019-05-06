Halle Berry, 52, thinks drinking bone broth helps her to look youthful.
The 52-year-old actress - who has children Nahla, 11, and Maceo, five, from previous relationships - believes the bargain home-made concoction is the best anti-ageing product she can consume because it is ''full'' of collagen.
Asked her best anti-ageing tip, she said: ''Bone broth! You can go to the butcher and pick up all of the bones they're going to throw away - they give them to you for free.
''Then you boil them for 24 hours and drink the broth. It's full of collagen.''
The 'John Wick 3: Parabellum' actress admitted she puts in a lot of effort when it comes to looking after her body.
She told Closer magazine: ''I do so many things to take care of my body.
''The most important thing I can think of is that I eat well. I have a really good lifestyle and eating plan.
''I won't say diet because it's not a diet - it's a lifestyle.''
Halle is delighted to be able to share her fitness, diet and fashion tips on her own website, Hallewood.
She said: ''My health, wellness and fitness have always been a huge part of my life.
''I've just never shared it before.
''Now, because of the internet, and how the world is now, I get to share it with others.''
Meanwhile, the 'X-Men' actress doesn't think she could be more proud of anything than she is of her children.
She said: ''I have two children so I have to keep it together for them.
''I had two in my 40s. I managed to have two beautiful, healthy children. That's the best I think I could ever do in my life.
''My kids are the thing I'm most proud of.''
