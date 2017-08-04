Halle Berry tried her best to treat Malia Obama as a PA on the set of her sci-fi show 'Extant', but admitted she couldn't help jokily asking if she could call her father, former US President Barack Obama, or mother, Michelle Obama.
Halle Berry had ''wild respect'' for Barack Obama's daughter when she worked as a PA on 'Extant'.
The 50-year-old actress admitted the cast and crew of the sci-fi show tried to treat Malia Obama as an assistant on the programme as much as they could, but she couldn't help cheekily asking if she could call the 19-year-old student's former US President dad or mother, Michelle Obama.
Halle said: ''She was fantastic, she was amazing. She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do, and I had wild respect for her for that.
''Everybody couldn't really see her as a PA, although she tried and tried to be one. We just couldn't really see her as one, but to her credit, she tried very hard to be one.
'''Can we call your dad or your mom?' Yeah, I was such a huge fan of her. She was amazing ... she is such a smart, beautiful, young woman. Look at who her mother and her father are, so duh! It was amazing.''
Halle - who has daughter Nahla, nine, with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and Maceo, three, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez - was recently rumoured to be expecting after a picture appeared of her appearing to put her hands on her stomach at an event.
But the star has admitted any differences in her tummy that day were down to a large burger and fries lunch.
Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', she added: ''I had a pretty big lunch, I had a burger and fries and I was a little poofed out. On my body, a burger and fries make a poof.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
Frankie is a troubled African American go-go dancer in the 70s who begins a mental...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
After this unusually well-made thriller builds suspense to almost unbearable levels, the filmmakers nearly throw...
Jordan Turner is a 911 emergency call operator whose life is turned upside down when...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...