Halle Berry's divorce has been finalised.

The 'Extant' actress and Olivier Martinez - who tied the knot in 2013 - both filed separate petitions in October 2015 to legally dissolve their marriage and 14 months later the union is officially over, TMZ reports.

Halle and Olivier, both 50, will share physical and legal custody of their three-year-old son Maceo, however, they have yet to settle the division of their property.

Although Halle and Olivier both filed for divorce around the same time, Olivier agreed to allow Halle be the petitioner.

It was previously revealed that Halle - who also has daughter Nahla, eight, from her relationship with Gabriel Aubry - and Olivier tried to make their divorce as ''painless as possible''.

A source said: ''Olivier is very happy that he and Halle are able to keep a good relationship. They want to make the divorce as painless as possible for the kids.

''They keep spending family time together and seem to get along.''

And Halle insisted she was doing ''OK'' following their split and was busying herself by looking after Nahla and Maceo.

She said: ''I'm doing OK, I really am. Whenever you're going through anything in life, when you step outside yourself and focus on others, that's always the best remedy for any situation that you'd rather not be dealing with.''