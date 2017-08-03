Award-winning actress Halle Berry has revealed she loved playing an heroic mother in 'Kidnap'.
Halle Berry loved playing an heroic mother in 'Kidnap'.
The 50-year-old actress - who has a nine-year-old daughter called Nahla and a three-year-old son called Maceo - stars as a mother whose son is snatched from her in the thriller film and Halle has admitted to being captivated by the tension-filled script.
She shared: ''When I read it, it took my breath away, being a mom of two.
''To see your child kidnapped right before your eyes - close enough to see it but too far to do anything about it - I couldn't think of anything that would just stop my heart, stop my breath than that.''
The Academy Award-winning star relished the opportunity to play such a strong, heroic character - a role that is usually reserved for male actors.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Halle explained: ''The fun of the script was watching this everyday mom become a hero because she has to.
''You know, a man can get a kid back, but so can a mom! So can a woman!''
Despite this, Halle recently rubbished suggestions that James Bond could be played by a woman in the coming years.
The Hollywood star, who played the part of NSA agent Giacinta 'Jinx' Johnson in the 2002 Bond movie 'Die Another Day', wouldn't like to see a woman play the iconic British agent.
She explained: ''I want women to be tough but I don't know if Bond should be a woman. I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know from IAN FLEMING's stories.
''I don't think you can change Bond to a woman. We can create a new Bond character that's a woman, and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don't know if Bond should be a woman.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
Frankie is a troubled African American go-go dancer in the 70s who begins a mental...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
After this unusually well-made thriller builds suspense to almost unbearable levels, the filmmakers nearly throw...
Jordan Turner is a 911 emergency call operator whose life is turned upside down when...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...