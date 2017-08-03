Halle Berry loved playing an heroic mother in 'Kidnap'.

The 50-year-old actress - who has a nine-year-old daughter called Nahla and a three-year-old son called Maceo - stars as a mother whose son is snatched from her in the thriller film and Halle has admitted to being captivated by the tension-filled script.

She shared: ''When I read it, it took my breath away, being a mom of two.

''To see your child kidnapped right before your eyes - close enough to see it but too far to do anything about it - I couldn't think of anything that would just stop my heart, stop my breath than that.''

The Academy Award-winning star relished the opportunity to play such a strong, heroic character - a role that is usually reserved for male actors.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Halle explained: ''The fun of the script was watching this everyday mom become a hero because she has to.

''You know, a man can get a kid back, but so can a mom! So can a woman!''

Despite this, Halle recently rubbished suggestions that James Bond could be played by a woman in the coming years.

The Hollywood star, who played the part of NSA agent Giacinta 'Jinx' Johnson in the 2002 Bond movie 'Die Another Day', wouldn't like to see a woman play the iconic British agent.

She explained: ''I want women to be tough but I don't know if Bond should be a woman. I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know from IAN FLEMING's stories.

''I don't think you can change Bond to a woman. We can create a new Bond character that's a woman, and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don't know if Bond should be a woman.''