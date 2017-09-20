Halle Berry has made her relationship with Alex Da Kid Instagram official.

The 51-year-old actress - who has nine-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, three, with her former spouse Olivier Martinez - has reportedly been dating the British music producer for a ''few months'', and showed things are getting serious by posting a loved up picture of the pair embracing on the social media app.

She simply captioned the post: ''My balance.''

The 35-year-old hunk also shared the picture on his account with the same words.

He wrote: ''My.....balance... (sic)''

Commenting on how long the couple have been seeing one another, a source told E! News: ''They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry.''

The 'Kidnap' actress' relationship status may come as a surprise to her fans, as just last month she said she was ''taking a little break'' from dating.

She said: ''I've been enjoying that. I'm just with my kids and I'm really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.

''I think this is proving to be a really valuable time. I never really took time like this to be with myself.''

Halle - who was previously married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and David Justice from 1992 to 1997 - previously admitted she was ''afraid'' of splitting from Olivier in October 2015 after two years of marriage.

Asked what she's learned about being alone, she said: ''That I can be alone. And that's been a big lesson for me. I'm learning that I'm fearless, because I had so many fears as I went through my third divorce, I was afraid to do that. But I was more afraid living unhappy, so I faced that fear.

''It's teaching me to always live out loud, live your truth, don't let fear stifle you. Don't be afraid of what people will think about the choices you make. That we need to live for ourselves and live for our own individual happiness.''