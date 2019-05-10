Halle Berry has joked her children better have ''something big'' planned for Mother's Day because she loves being spoiled by them on her favourite holiday.
The proud parent - who has 11-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and five-year-old son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez - admitted parenting can be a ''thankless'' job so she's looking forward to Sunday (12.05.19 ) because the holiday means the attention is on her.
She laughed to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They better be planning something big. That's what I gotta say, because Mother's Day is the only holiday I really care about.
''It's the only day where we get to have our kids tell us and show us how much they love us, because most of the year it's a pretty thankless job.
''That day, I'm like, 'Yeah, give it all to me. Give it, give it, give it.' And they do, and so it's great.''
Halle's daughter turned 11 in March, and the 52-year-old actress shared a touching photo of them together on a beach as she gushed over her girl.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Sometimes in life you meet the most wonderful people in the world, the people that teach you the greatest life lessons, respect you beyond measure and who love you for just you.
''For me that person is my beautiful daughter. As she turns 11 today, I could not be more proud of her.
''She has changed my life in so many wonderful ways and I can't wait to see how she changes the world! Happy Birthday Nahla Boo!''
Meanwhile, the 'X-Men' actress has said she doesn't think she could be more proud of anything than she is of her children.
She previously gushed: ''I have two children so I have to keep it together for them. I had two in my 40s. I managed to have two beautiful, healthy children.
''That's the best I think I could ever do in my life. My kids are the thing I'm most proud of.''
