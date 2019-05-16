Halle Berry loves being a ''bada**'' role model to other women.

The 52-year-old actress stars as Sofia, an assassin, in the new movie 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and has said taking on the role and learning new skills at ''a certain age'' has helped her ''represent women'' in a ''bada**'' way.

She said: ''It was just amazing. To be a woman of a certain age and being able to learn a new skill, learn many new skills, and challenge myself. And I think - hope - represent women in just a bada** way because that's what we are.''

Halle trained for six months in order to become an action star, and found the experience the ''hardest'' thing she's ever done.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''I trained for six months straight. Firearms, fight, all of these martial arts, dog training. I had never been challenged in that way, so, hands down this was the hardest [experience].

''[But you] just do it. Do what you want to do. Be who you are and make no apologies.''

Meanwhile, the beauty recently revealed she'd had a tough time on set of the new movie after undergoing gruelling stunt training and leaving with three damaged ribs.

She said: ''I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for 'John Wick'. It's like a badge of honour for me, we don't know how it happened ... I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it.

''[It's] hours and hours of stunt training, it's gun training, it's dog training, then it's just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it's watching my diet.''

And despite her injuries, Halle found the filming experience ''pretty amazing'', but admitted she was ''terrified'' at first because Keanu Reeves - who stars at the titular John Wick - is such a ''good'' actor.

Speaking about working with Keanu, she added: ''It was pretty amazing. It was a little terrifying at first because he's so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him. I didn't want to disappoint him.''