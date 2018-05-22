Halle Berry has joined the cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 3'.

The 51-year-old actress has reportedly signed up to the forthcoming movie alongside Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas, but details about their characters are being kept under wraps, according to Variety.

Keanu Reeves will revive his role of the hitman in the Chad Stahelski-directed thriller, which is due out in 2019, and a new synopsis released earlier this year has given fans of the franchise an insight into what they can expect.

The synopsis reads: ''John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons ... he's being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds.

''The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental's manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he's 'Excommunicado' - membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members.

''John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Stahelski previously revealed his ambitions for the new film, saying it will be more ''intricate'' than the earlier installments.

He said: ''We want, not so much to go bigger on the third one, but to show you more of the intricacies of the world ... I feel like there are all these different subtleties that I skipped over in number two, that I'd like to go back to on [chapter three] and show you the inner workings of different parts of New York.''