Halle Berry has admitted she doesn't think James Bond should be a woman but said there could be a new Bond character that's a woman.
Halle Berry doesn't think there should ever be a female James Bond.
The 50-year-old former Bond girl has joined the debate about casting a woman in the role of the iconic British spy but, for her, the character is ''steeped in history'' and should always be played by a man.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Berry said: ''I want women to be tough but I don't know if Bond should be a woman. I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know from IAN FLEMING's stories. I don't think you can change Bond to a woman. We can create a new Bond character that's a woman, and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don't know if Bond should be a woman.''
Berry played starred as NSA agent Giacinta 'Jinx' Johnson alongside 007 Pierce Brosnan in the 2002 Bond movie 'Die Another Day' and appeared in one of the most memorable Bond girl scenes when she emerged from the sea in an orange two-piece bikini complete with a white belt and knife. The scene was a homage to the white bikini Ursula Andress wore as Honey Ryder in the 1962 James Bond film 'Dr. No', a swimsuit so iconic it has its own Wikipedia page.
Her comments come after Chris Hemsworth claimed Charlize Theron would be the ideal candidate to replace Daniel Craig as Bond following her performance in new American spy thriller 'Atomic Blonde'.
But while Charlize appreciates the compliment, she is less than convinced about the idea and laughed off his statement.
The Oscar-winning star joked: ''Chris, so, you got that cheque I sent you? Thanks, dude. I got your back.''
Charlize, 41, subsequently addressed the idea in a more serious tone, suggesting it's not something she'd ever previously considered.
She said: ''It's so insanely generous and nice [to be mentioned]. But I don't even know what to do with that. That's really sweet.''
Theron said taking the role of Bond would be ''cray cray'', adding: ''Daniel, you got the job. I am not going to take that job away from you.''
Hemsworth - who starred with Theron in 'Snow White and the Huntsman' - had originally said: ''She's smart as hell. She's physically able. I worked with her on 'Snow White and the Huntsman'. Watching her in those fight scenes, doing it in high heels, by the way, and an eight foot long gown was even more impressive.''
