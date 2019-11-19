Production on 'Bruised' has stopped for a few days after Halle Berry was ''slightly injured'' shooting a fight scene.
Halle Berry has been ''slightly injured'' making her new movie 'Bruised'.
Filming of the mixed martial arts film has been postponed for a few days after the 53-year-old actress was hurt during the filming of a fight scene at Mack's Elite Heat Boxing Gym in Newark, New jersey.
Executive producer Brian Pitt declined to give details on Halle's injury but stressed it was ''nothing serious'' and said: ''Halle got slightly injured in the fight. She's tired. She needed a break.''
Filming was due to take place at the gym until Friday this week but the scenes will now be shot ''another time''.
Brian added to NJ Advance Media: ''Occasionally what's going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit.
''We are in the process of just moving things around for actor availability.''
The Oscar-winning star's injury isn't the only one that can cause issues with the filming schedule as real-life MMA fighters also appear in the movie.
Brian admitted: ''We have fighters coming in from around the country, and they get injured in other bouts.''
The 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' actress is also directing 'Bruised' and previously spoke of her excitement about stepping into ''another light''.
She said earlier this year: ''I'm directing my first film this year. So when I said it was beast mode last time I saw you, I meant that.
''This is, I think, going to be a really defining time in my life for me to step into another light, into another area that I'm completely passionate about and I'm so ready for.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
Frankie is a troubled African American go-go dancer in the 70s who begins a mental...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
After this unusually well-made thriller builds suspense to almost unbearable levels, the filmmakers nearly throw...
Jordan Turner is a 911 emergency call operator whose life is turned upside down when...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...