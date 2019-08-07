Halle Berry thinks she'd have made the ''perfect surrogate'' in her younger life.

The 52-year-old actress is mother to daughter Nahla Ariela, 11, and Maceo Robert, five, and has said she would have loved to have more children if she'd ''started earlier'', and would have even considered becoming a surrogate mother if it weren't for her acting career.

She said: ''[I] loved being pregnant. [I] probably would have had five children [if I had] started earlier. Or if I hadn't been busy trying to make movies, I would have been the perfect surrogate. All the hormones made me feel amazing. I was so alive with my purpose and my femininity. It felt like my body was doing what it was built to do.''

The 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' star ''felt the sexiest'' she's ever felt during her pregnancies, as she says knowing she'll bring life into the world made her a ''better person''.

She added: ''Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person. I'm more focused and in line with my values and my goals. I stopped letting negativity get me down.''

Halle - who has Nahla with former partner Gabriel Aubrey, and Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez - thinks motherhood is ''the best job'' out of all the top roles she's taken on, even if her children have now begun to realise she's famous.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: ''My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school. For the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, 'Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?' It's just so embarrassing! He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can't quite figure out why.''