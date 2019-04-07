Halle Berry is in the ''best shape'' of her life.

The 52-year-old actress has credited 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum's director Chad Stahelski, a former stuntman, for working her ''so hard'' and she now feels she is in the ''best shape of her life mentally and physically''.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''He got me in the best shape of my life. These guys worked me so hard. I never worked so hard in my whole life for this little character in this movie. I've never been in the best shape of my life mentally, physically, and it's all because I got to work with some of the best of the best. So there are wonderful benefits of that.''

Halle previously confessed she feels like 2019 will be a ''defining year'' for her.

She said: ''I'm directing my first film this year. So when I said it was beast mode last time I saw you, I meant that. This is, I think, going to be a really defining time in my life for me to step into another light, into another area that I'm completely passionate about and I'm so ready for.''

Halle trains in martial arts to help keep in the best shape.

Her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas shared: ''She pretty much had a checklist of things she wanted as far as her physique is concerned and we had a bulletproof battle plan ... You better believing we are doing some boxing, some kick boxing, some Muay Thai ... I'm definitely working on those skill sets with her and she's also doing strength and conditioning.

''She's using kettle bells, bar bells, dumbbells, working on the pull up bar, doing dips, sprinting pushing heavy things, pulling stuff. It's just a really dynamic way to jumpstart anyone's metabolism. I have never met anybody that works harder and trains harder and is just so resilient. She is getting faster, stronger and becoming more athletic. I've never met another person who can do it like her.''