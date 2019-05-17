Halle Berry ate turkey testicles to avoid revealing the name of a ''famous'' actor she'd never work with again.

The 52-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode (16.05.19) of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' alongside her 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' co-star Anjelica Huston, and during a game of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' - which gives celebrities the choice of answering a question about themselves or eating gruesome cocktails of food - the 'Kidnap' star tucked into the turkey ball so she wouldn't have to tell viewers who the ''super duper famous'' star was.

Angelica asked Halle: ''Who is the one actor you'd never work with again?''

And she replied: ''I do, trust me [have a list]. There's two people on the list [and] one used to be [famous], not so much anymore, he actually went to jail! But one is so I'm gonna eat the balls. One is super duper famous.''

Cordon interjected: ''How tall?''

Hallee added: ''Not too tall.''

The 'Catwoman' star also confessed that she knew her 1996 film 'Rich Man's Wife' wasn't going to ''the greatest cinema experience'' from the get-go.

Angelica asked: ''Have you ever realised a movie was going to be bad while filming it. If so at what point did you realise it?''

Halle replied: ''I can answer this because I'm talking s**t about myself right? I can do that. Which one? There's so many! I think, I'm sorry to everybody who worked on this movie, everybody, but the truth is the truth.

''I kind of knew that a movie I did called 'Rich Man's Wife', was not, I'm sorry Amy Holden, she was the director, and I'm not trying to bash my female directors, I'm not.

''But I kind of knew it wasn't going to be the greatest cinema experience for the people. You go into these movies with always the best interntions. ''Nobody wants to make a bad movie, at the time we say, 'yes', but sometimes you get on the set and you think, 'Was I high when I agreed to do this? Was I smoking crack?'''