Halle Berry is ''taking a little break'' from dating.

The 50-year-old actress - who has nine-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, three, with her former spouse Olivier Martinez - is enjoying some time with her kids and learning a lot about herself so has no interest in looking for love again at the moment.

She said: ''I've been enjoying that. I'm just with my kids and I'm really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.

''I think this is proving to be a really valuable time. I never really took time like this to be with myself.''

Halle - who was previously married to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and David Justice from 1992 to 1997 - admitted she was ''afraid'' of splitting from Olivier in October 2015 after two years of marriage but she has now learned it is better to be alone than in an unhappy relationship.

Asked what she's learned about being alone, the 'Kidnap' actress told People magazine's 'The Jess Cagle interview': ''That I can be alone. And that's been a big lesson for me. I'm learning that I'm fearless, because I had so many fears as I went through my third divorce, I was afraid to do that. But I was more afraid living unhappy, so I faced that fear.

''It's teaching me to always live out loud, live your truth, don't let fear stifle you. Don't be afraid of what people will think about the choices you make. That we need to live for ourselves and live for our own individual happiness.''