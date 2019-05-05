Halle Berry crammed three years of martial arts training into six months ahead of filming 'John Wick 3: Parabellum'.

The 52-year-old actress admitted she had never ''worked so hard'' in getting into shape for a role and thinks she's at her best ''mentally and physically'' as a result.

She said: ''You can't normally get to the level I got to in five months, it normally takes people two or three years and I got all this training under the guise of doing my work.

''Seriously, these guys worked me so hard.

''I never worked so hard in my whole life for this character and this movie. I have never been in better shape, mentally and physically.''

And Halle - who has children Nahla, 11, and Maceo, five, from previous relationships - has been happy to show off the results of her tough workouts on Instagram.

She added: ''Chad [Stahelski, director] got me into the best shape of my life, so why not show it off?

''... As an artist and as a woman who has something to say, social media has given me my own voice and my own outlet.

''I can show the world through my eyes but I can also choose what I do and don't want to talk about.''

The 'X-Men' actress' personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, has previously shared details of her tough exercise regime.

He said: ''She pretty much had a checklist of things she wanted as far as her physique is concerned and we had a bulletproof battle plan ... You better believing we are doing some boxing, some kick boxing, some Muay Thai ... I'm definitely working on those skill sets with her and she's also doing strength and conditioning.

''She's using kettle bells, bar bells, dumbbells, working on the pull up bar, doing dips, sprinting pushing heavy things, pulling stuff. It's just a really dynamic way to jumpstart anyone's metabolism. I have never met anybody that works harder and trains harder and is just so resilient. She is getting faster, stronger and becoming more athletic. I've never met another person who can do it like her.''