Halle Berry believes her toned body is down to her ''attitude.''

The 51-year-old actress has taken to her Instagram account to encourage her fans to stick with their fitness journey because perseverance is the only way to succeed.

She wrote: ''Let's talk about our attitude! I know many people who have started their journey to better health and fitness with great enthusiasm.

''Sadly, after a few short weeks or even a few months they unfortunately QUIT! They felt defeated because they couldn't master the exercises fast enough or didn't see results as soon as they would have liked and they gave up. Whether a new workout, a new eating plan or an attempt to do yoga or meditation, we have become a society addicted to the quick fix and we want results before we even start to get good I totally understand that feeling. Finding the energy to continue when you see little results is tough and can be very discouraging.

''However, I'm here to tell you, I too have wanted the ''quick fix'' and felt like quitting because I couldn't master an exercise fast enough.

''I've been #boxing a lot lately and when Peter [her personal trainer] told me I had to jump rope I thought it was going to be easy. We all skipped rope as kids, right? Well, wrong! Not this kind of skipping. The kind where you do 200 to 500 skips without stopping. The kind where you throw in a few tricks and keep on skipping until sweat is dripping off your body. That's the kind I'm talking about. The first time I had to do consecutive skips without stopping I thought I was gonna die!

''However, I worked at it until I finally got it. I'm still no Ali with the rope, but this experience reminded me that just when you want to quit because you can't do something easily or you see no real change, that is when real change is about to occur. This is the most important time to stick with it. I say this to you because I say it to myself every day. I encourage you to not give up and STICK WITH IT! (sic)''

Her words of wisdom comes just days after her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas revealed the ''bulletproof battle plan'' they work on together.

He said at the time: ''She pretty much had a checklist of things she wanted as far as her physique is concerned and we had a bulletproof battle plan...

''You better believing we are doing some boxing, some kick boxing, some Muay Thai... I'm definitely working on those skill sets with her and she's also doing strength and conditioning. She's using kettle bells, bar bells, dumbbells, working on the pull up bar, doing dips, sprinting pushing heavy things, pulling stuff. It's just a really dynamic way to jumpstart anyone's metabolism.''

The 'Monster's Ball' actress - who has 10-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, four, with her former spouse Olivier Martinez - tries to workout with her trainer at least five times a week.