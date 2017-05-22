Haley Bennett is set to be the face of Chloe's new fragrance.

The 29-year-old actress has joined forces with the French fashion house and will front the campaign for the brand's signature women's scent, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

And the blonde-haired beauty is ''honoured'' to represent the company and be a part of the luxury label's ''journey and its legacy''.

Speaking to WWD about her latest venture, the 'The Girl on the Train' star - who plays the role of Megan in the drama film - said: ''It's an honour to be a part of the Chloe journey and its legacy.''

Haley has revealed ever since a young age she has admired Chloe, especially when she first locked eyes on the signature emblem.

Speaking about her first memory of the brand, she said: ''I remember digging through my mother's closet and looking at her beautiful frocks, and seeing this iconic emblem that said 'Chloe'. It just struck a chord with me.''

And the president of Chloe has revealed the ''Chloe girl'' has been described as a woman who ''dares to be herself''.

Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye said: ''The Chloe girl - by definition - is not every woman. She is a woman who dares to be herself ... Without any artifice.''

The brand's philosophy appeals to Haley who ''loves'' their beliefs and now understands why Chloe's garments and accessories appealed to her mother Leilani.

She explained: ''I've always loved this philosophy. My mother was a working woman, and so it makes sense now to me, as a (working) woman myself, why she would be drawn to Chloe.''

Haley's campaign will be unveiled in the Autumn of this year.