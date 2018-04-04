Haim's Coachella set will feature visuals directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The American pop band - which features sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim - are set to perform at the world-famous music festival in Indio, California, later this month, and the acclaimed filmmaker is to assist the band with their show, according to Pitchfork.

Anderson, 47, has been behind a string of hit movies, including 'Boogie Nights' and 'There Will Be Blood', during his career.

The moviemaker is a former student of their mother's and he has previously worked with Haim on their 'Little Of Your Love' music video.

Despite working with one of the movie industry's best-known directors, Alana previously insisted that the band have no interest in following trends and trying to be cool.

She said: ''We make the music that we make, write the music that we write, play our instruments how we play them.

''If anyone even tried to change us, we would be like, 'F**k you, no.'''

Meanwhile, Este has previously been criticised for the faces she pulls while the band are performing live.

But she feels there is a double standard applied to male and female musicians.

Este - who band's most recent album, 'Something to Tell You', was released last year - explained: ''When I was conscious about the way I looked, my playing suffered.

''Guys [make faces] all the time. And people are like, 'Oh, he's really feeling the music.'

''But the second a woman does, it just feels like, 'She's not pretty-looking, so I don't like it.'''