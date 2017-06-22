Haim don't feel the need to defend their pal Taylor Swift on social media.

The pop trio - made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim - shut down when they were asked about their friendship with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker, but said they don't think they should speak up for anyone but themselves online.

When quizzed on whether they would ever step in and back the pop star up, Este, 31, said: ''We can't speak for anyone but ourselves.''

The 'Want You Back' hitmakers supported Taylor, 27, on her '1989 World Tour' which finished in 2015, and said they learnt a lot from being on the road with the 'Blank Space' singer.

Alana, 25, told ES magazine: ''Each tour you always take something from.''

And the girls wouldn't rule out collaborating with Taylor in the future.

She said: ''The door is always open.''

It comes after Lorde apologised for likening her friendship with Taylor to having ''very specific allergies''.

The 20-year-old musician is also a close friend, but her remarks were perceived to be insensitive to the disabled and those suffering from autoimmune diseases - and she has now issued an apology.

Writing on Twitter, Lorde said: ''I f**ked up & that was really insensitive. I'm sorry. (sic)''

The row erupted after Lorde discussed her relationship with the blonde beauty in an interview published over the weekend.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker tried to explained the unique challenges of being friends with someone as famous as Taylor.

Lorde said: ''It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do.

''There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.''

The full interview with Haim appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine available on Thursday (22.06.17).