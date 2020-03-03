Haim's new album is called 'Women In Music Pt. III'.

The girl group - which is made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim - took to social media to set a little challenge for their fans to work out the record's title from an acronym ahead of the unveiling of the LP's name on Monday (02.03.20).

Taking to their official social media platforms, they said: ''what's the name of our 3rd album? winner gets this shirt. answer coming tomorrow p.s. if you make us laugh a shirt might come your way too (sic)''

The trio also shared new branding featuring the phrase ''WIMPIII'' on all their social media, including on the t-shirt up for grabs.

And now, they've confirmed details of the record, including the release date of April 24, and unveiled the artwork by long-time collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson.

Their third album - the follow-up to 2017's 'Something To Tell You' - is produced by Danielle, Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Reichstad.

Alongside the cover featuring the trio, they announced on Twitter: ''order up. our new album Women In Music Pt.III out 4/24/20. cover shot by PTA. produced by d, @matsor and @arielrechtshaid ''the steps'' out tomorrow. https://HAIM.lnk.to/WIMP3 (sic)''

Meanwhile, HAIM previously admitted it is ''tough asserting their power'' in the music industry and they have to deal with sexism a lot.

Alana said: ''I grew up listening to Tom Petty's 'You Got Lucky', where the whole theme is, 'You're lucky to be with me'. I never really heard a song that said that from a woman's perspective. Being a woman in a power position and dating someone, in my experience, is hard. You need a man who's strong enough, to paraphrase Sheryl Crow.''

Danielle added: ''We deal with that a lot - not even in dating, but just being the chairwomen of our company. Asserting our power - sometimes it's tough.''

Alana recalled a particular incident where she was mistaken for another band's groupie rather than a performer herself.

She shared: ''I got on a golf cart this one time and the guy said, 'Miss, get off.' I said, 'I play in Haim.' He said, 'Never heard of you, please get off.' Is that how you look at me, for real? I couldn't possibly be playing - I must be someone's girlfriend. I was like, 'I'm wearing puppy pyjamas, bruh. You don't wanna f**k with me!'''