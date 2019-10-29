Haim's upcoming single 'Now I'm In It' is about ''spiralling'' into depression.

The popular trio made up of sisters Danielle, 30, Este, 33, and Alana Haim, 27, will return with the ''chaotic'' track on Wednesday (30.10.19), and the former sibling has shared in depth how their battle with their mental health and being ''stuck in a dark hole'' inspired the emotional song.

Alongside screenshots from what appears to be the music video, Danielle wrote on the band's Instagram page: ''now i'm in it is about going through it.

a depression. not leaving the house type of s***. for my sisters and i, there have been times in our lives where we have felt like we are stuck in a dark hole. this track speaks to that emotion.

the track is chaotic- like my mind when i'm spiraling. fast-talking to myself- words jumbled up. heartbeat racing. these times are hard to forget and even harder to work through.... (sic)''

Danielle added how she has had to ''deal with some s***'' over the past few years and she hopes speaking out about her battle with depression will help any of their fans going through similar struggles.

She continued: ''after being constantly on the go the past couple years, i didn't wanna stop and deal with some s***. also, every day my sisters and i feel so f***ing lucky that we get to do this for a living!!! it seemed like stopping and dealing with these emotions would be letting everyone down. but every time I've been depressed- it takes me accepting that I need help, to start to get out of it. it's gotten a little easier as i have gotten older to recognize the symptoms and remind myself that when this happens, i need to seek help. (shout out to my therapist!!) anyway, we all know it's important to talk about this stuff. this one poured out of us. take care of yourself. be nice to yourself. and thank the ones around you that help u everyday. hope this helps anyone who is in it right now coming Oct 30 (sic)''

'Now I'm In It' is the follow-up to the just as emotional, 'Summer Girl', which was released in July.

The single was inspired by Danielle's producer boyfriend Ariel Rechtshaid's cancer diagnosis during the making of their second album 'Something to Tell You' - though thankfully he was given the all clear.

Meanwhile, the girls have promised that they have ''many more jams'' coming out this year.

Danielle said in August: ''There will definitely be new music this year, we can tell you that.''

And her Alana added: ''There will be many more jams coming!''