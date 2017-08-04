Haim's Este says she speaks to Prince ''in her head'' every day.

The 31-year-old singer - joined in the pop three-piece with sisters Danielle and Alana - was left distraught when the late 'Kiss' hitmaker passed away in April last year, as she is obsessed with his music and artistry so much and still likes to think she can imagine them having conversations.

Este was lucky enough to provide the backing vocals to his hit 'Let's Go Crazy' when they shared the stage at Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary bash in 2015, and still has goose pimples every time she thinks about the magical moment.

She told Friday's (04.08.17) issue of NME magazine: ''In my head I talk to him every day. There was definitely an energy, a mood that I'm hoping was The Symbol, The Artist Formerly Known As, Whatever-You'd-Like-To-Call-Him, in the room that day.''

The 'Want You Back' singer remembers little else from the night, other than Prince floating like an angel as he walked out, as she ''blacked out'' after that.

Describing the moment he emerged, Este added: ''He glided like, floated onto the stage. After he started playing 'Let's Go Crazy' I cannot tell you what happened because I blacked out.''

On the day Prince died, on April 21, Alana had the devastating task of telling Este her idol had passed away over the phone.

She was driving at the time and had to stop the car and pull up in a lay-by to digest the sad news.

The girls were on their way to the studio in Los Angeles to work with Blood Orange - real name Dev Hynes - and Este says the track they recorded, 'You Never Knew', was written as if Prince was telling them stop crying and put their emotions into music.

She explained: ''It felt like such a cosmic thing. I was like, f*** feeling sad, Prince wants us to write a song.''