Haim's new song 'Summer Girl' was inspired by a cancer diagnosis.

Danielle Haim has opened up about what the song means to her, as she revealed her partner was diagnosed with the disease a couple of years ago but is now thankfully all in the clear.

Writing on social media, she shared: ''summer girl is out ... I wrote it around the time my partner was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago... (he's in the clear now!) we were touring on and off at this time and every time we were on the phone with each other or when I would come home in between shows, I wanted to be this light that shined on him when he was feeling very dark. I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless. so I kept singing these lines - I'm your sunny girl/I'm your fuzzy girl/I'm your summer girl - over the bass line. summer girl stuck. (sic)''

And it ''all clicked'' when a friend came up with a saxophone solo for it.

She added in a lengthy post: ''fast forward to a couple months ago - I remembered this demo and pulled it up from my phone. we were kinda joking about how the doot doot doot part reminded us of [Lou Reed song] walk on the wild side... it's very inspired by Lou and we kept it that way. I brought it back to my partner Ariel - where the inspiration first started - and he put some finishing touches on it and here we are! (sic)''