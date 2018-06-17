Haim think festivals are like ''summer camp''.

The 'If I Could Change Your Mind' hitmakers - comprised of sisters Danielle, Alana and Este Haim - love performing the big outdoor gigs because they get the chance to check out some of their favourite artists and ''trade stories'' with their musical friends.

Alana said: ''We love [festivals], that's definitely not a secret.

''For the past four years, we've played all the most amazing festivals we could ever dream about.

''They're like a summer camp for musicians. You meet all your favourite bands and trade stories.''

And Alana in particular likes to let her hair down on the road, recalling a ''lost weekend'' while touring Australia last year.

She said: ''I disappeared for a couple of days and found some homies. It was fun as f**k and even my sisters don't know what happened.''

The sisters are famously close friends with Taylor Swift and had a great time when they recently saw the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker's new live show.

Danielle said: ''We just saw her show and it was great.''

Este added: ''Just make sure your phone is charged [if you go]. You'll want to make sure you take videos of everything. It's like a feast for the eyes.

''She f***ing killed it. She murdered it.''

The 'Wire' hitmakers are all passionate about fashion but used to play down their interest in the early days as they worried they wouldn't be taken seriously.

Danielle told Grazia magazine: ''In our early photoshoots, we'd just wear jeans and a T-shirt because we were very protective.

''I feel like the music industry would be like, 'Oh they're a fashion band'.

''Unfortunately, being a woman, in the early stages a lot of people think you can't really play.

''We were conscious that some people might not take our music seriously.''