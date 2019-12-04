Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers are set to headline Latitude Festival 2020.

The 'Want You Back' hitmakers - comprised of sisters Alana, Este, and Danielle Haim - will top the bill at the Suffolk music extravaganza for the first time on July 17, six years after making their debut at the festival.

HAIM said: ''Latitude has always been one of our favourite festivals to play, now we are so excited to come back and headline.''

Former Oasis star Liam - who performed a surprise set at last year's festival - is set to headline on the Saturday night, June 18.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker said: ''Yes brothers and sisters, I'm glad to announce I'll be headlining Latitude Festival next Summer. LG.''

And the festival will wrap in style with a performance from party-starters The Chemical Brothers on July 19.

The likes of The Lumineers, Michael Kiwanuka, Keane and Charli XCX are also among the first wave of performers confirmed for the event, which opens its gates on July 16 at Henham Park in Suffolk.

Plus, Phoebe Bridgers, The Futureheads, Girl Ray, Marika Hackman, Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band, Joy Crookes, Velvet Negroni, and Inhaler.

'Gone' hitmaker Charli, who is set to perform on the BBC Sounds stage, said: ''I can't wait to headline the BBC Sounds stage at Latitude next year, my show is gonna be the most iconic party you've ever been to - swear on my life.''

'Bedshaped' hitmakers Keane added: ''Latitude is one of our favourite festivals to attend.

''We've seen some brilliant gigs there, from Portishead to Kraftwerk - just to name a couple. We can't wait to be on the bill next summer.''

Tickets are on sale now from www.latitudefestival.com