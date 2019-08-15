Haim have ''many more jams'' coming out this year.

The trio - comprised of sisters Danielle, Alana an Este Haim - returned with new single 'Summer Girl' last month, their first new music since 2017 LP 'Something To Tell You', and now the girls have revealed they plan to drop a load more tunes this year.

In an interview with Matt Wilkinson on his Apple Beats 1 radio show, Danielle teased: ''There will definitely be new music this year, we can tell you that.''

And her bandmate and sibling Alana added: ''There will be many more jams coming!''

The 'Don't Save Me' hitmakers released their latest single just a week after it was completed and that's how they plan to release their music going forward.

Alana said: ''We literally finished 'Summer Girl' like a week before it came out - and we were just like, let's put it out.

''And that's kinda how we're feeling about our music now, we're just writing it, getting in the studio and putting it out as it comes.

''It's been really fun, it's super new and we're just doing it!''

'Summer Girl' was an emotional track to write, as Danielle recently revealed it was penned about her partner being diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago - though he's thankfully been given the all clear now.

Writing on social media, she shared: ''summer girl is out ... I wrote it around the time my partner was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago... (he's in the clear now!) we were touring on and off at this time and every time we were on the phone with each other or when I would come home in between shows, I wanted to be this light that shined on him when he was feeling very dark. I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless. so I kept singing these lines - I'm your sunny girl/I'm your fuzzy girl/I'm your summer girl - over the bass line. summer girl stuck. (sic)''

And it ''all clicked'' when a friend came up with a saxophone solo for it.

She added in a lengthy post: ''fast forward to a couple months ago - I remembered this demo and pulled it up from my phone. we were kinda joking about how the doot doot doot part reminded us of [Lou Reed song] walk on the wild side... it's very inspired by Lou and we kept it that way. I brought it back to my partner Ariel - where the inspiration first started - and he put some finishing touches on it and here we are! (sic)''