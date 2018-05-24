'Transformers 6' may not go ahead as Paramount Pictures have pulled it from its 2019 schedule.
'Transformers 6' has been pulled from Paramount's 2019 release schedule.
The future of the film franchise - which first hit screens in 2007 and saw Shia LaBeouf in the title role - is currently up in the air after the movie company removed the listing from its calendar after 'Transformers 4: Age of Extinction' and 'Transformers 5: The Last Knight' were both poorly received by fans and critics, according to The Wrap.
'Transformers 6' was originally slated for release on June 28, 2019, but Paramount Pictures have now put Tiffany Haddish-led comedy 'Limited Partners' in its place.
However, although it doesn't look like bosses will be following through with the sixth installment at the moment, fans will still get their 'Transformers' fix as later this year the spin-off 'Bumblebee' - which is set in 1987 - will hit the big screen.
The forthcoming film has a new release date of December 21, 2018, which will see it go up against Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman'.
Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Jorge Lendeborg, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny will star in the motion picture, which kicked off production last year.
Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay - who directed the last five 'Transformers' films - have produced the movie, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham.
The motion picture was written by Christina Hodson and directed by 'Kubo and the Two Strings' filmmaker Travis Knight, which will be his live-action debut.
The film will see Hailee Steinfeld play Charlie, a woman preparing to turn 18 who finds Bumblebee battered and broken, but she soon discovers what it is capable of.
