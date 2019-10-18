Hailee Steinfeld was a ''wild child'' growing up - but only when she wasn't working.
The 22-year-old star began her acting career at the age of 10 and though she needed to be ''mature'' on set, she loved to cause trouble when she got the chance.
She said: ''I think I was a wild child when I could be. I mean, I grew up working and grew up in very, sort of, adult situations that required me to be mature. So anytime I wasn't in those situations, I was definitely causing a little trouble.''
Hailee currently has no time to cause trouble as she's also serving as executive producer on her latest project, Apple TV+'s 'Dickinson', and hailed the experience an ''honour''.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[It's been] a true learning curve and experience, but something I really love.
''When I read this project for the first time, it was so special for so many different reasons. I wanted to be a part and show up not only as an actor, I wanted to be a part of it on a different level and being an executive producer has been such an honour on this project, specifically, because I really do believe it's so special.''
The 'Pitch Perfect' star is particularly excited by the other high-profile actresses and executive producers working at Apple TV+, including 'The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and Oprah Winfrey, who will bring an 'Oprah's Book Club' series to the streaming service.
She said: ''They are two fabulous women whose careers I've definitely admired over the years.
''I am so excited to see 'The Morning Show' and it's just been so amazing to be a part of such an incredible group with Apple, from Jennifer Aniston to Reese Witherspoon to Oprah. It's so incredible.
''I am just so excited for the world to see this show on Apple TV+.''
