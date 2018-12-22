Hailee Steinfeld would love a Spider-Gwen spin-off.

The 22-year-old actress voices the character in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and revealed she would jump at the chance to take part in a spin-off film.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''Oh my goodness. To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege. The thought of a spin-off is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be thrilled to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be amazing.''

Hailee also revealed she was blown away by her animated character's appearance.

She said: ''I remember seeing her for the first time and feeling like this is the coolest thing I've ever done. And it was one of those things where you hear about the directors were so excited about how she was coming together, and the outfits, her look as a whole... I was hearing all about it. It was one of those things where I was like, ok, now they're going to show me a sketch and I'm going to have to act like it's great... And sure enough when they showed it to me... like I said, this is the coolest thing ever and too bad this isn't live-action, because I wish I actually look like that.''