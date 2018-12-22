Hailee Steinfeld would love to star in a 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' spin-off based on her character Spider-Gwen.
Hailee Steinfeld would love a Spider-Gwen spin-off.
The 22-year-old actress voices the character in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and revealed she would jump at the chance to take part in a spin-off film.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''Oh my goodness. To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege. The thought of a spin-off is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be thrilled to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be amazing.''
Hailee also revealed she was blown away by her animated character's appearance.
She said: ''I remember seeing her for the first time and feeling like this is the coolest thing I've ever done. And it was one of those things where you hear about the directors were so excited about how she was coming together, and the outfits, her look as a whole... I was hearing all about it. It was one of those things where I was like, ok, now they're going to show me a sketch and I'm going to have to act like it's great... And sure enough when they showed it to me... like I said, this is the coolest thing ever and too bad this isn't live-action, because I wish I actually look like that.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
Japan's Studio Gibli has been responsible for some of the finest animated movies in recent...
From the legendary Academy Award-winning animation house Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Arrietty, The Tale of...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
Jude gets the surprise of his life when his biological father Les shows up at...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...