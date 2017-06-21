Hailee Steinfeld wants to collaborate with Ed Sheeran.

The 'Starving' singer would love to work with the 'Castle On The Hill' hitmaker as he is ''amazing and unbelievably talented''.

She said: ''One day ... I love Ed so much. He is amazing and unbelievably talented.''

And the 20-year-old singer and actress also spoke out in criticism of sexism in the showbiz industry.

She told the Metro's Guilty Pleasures: ''I have seen it time and time again. Maybe it's been happening for a lot longer than I have been able to understand, but now that I do, it's important to band together.''

Meanwhile, Hailee previously revealed she is ''obsessed'' with music.

Reflecting on her transition from movies into music, she said: ''The idea of performing and entertaining [was already there]. I started with both [acting and singing] around the same time.

''The acting kind of happened first, and the music was more of a side project until I did that little movie called 'Pitch Perfect 2', which gave me the opportunity to go into music, which I've been doing the last few years and I'm obsessed.''

However, the brunette beauty admits it is ''challenging'' balancing her acting and singing careers.

She explained: ''It's definitely been a balancing act for the last couple of months. It's challenging. I'm finding the more I do both at the same time, I see how they conflict. Timing wise, it's hard. Luckily, it's been pretty seamless up until this point.

''I'm happiest when I'm doing both at the same time. I don't see myself doing one and not the other. Whether it's creating a soundtrack for a film or singing, whatever it is, I would love to integrate the two in the future!''