Hailee Steinfeld isn't interested in ''anything but a friendship'' with Justin Bieber.

The 20-year-old actress is rumoured to have been dating the chart-topping musician over the last month - but Hailee apparently only sees Justin as a friend.

Instead, Hailee is dating Cameron Smoller and has no intention of pursuing a romantic relationship with Justin, according to the New York Post newspaper.

The report comes shortly after Justin's good friend Madison Beer revealed the star is in ''such a good place right now''.

The 23-year-old singer has had a number of brushes with the law since rising to fame, but is now happier than he has ever been.

Madison said: ''He's at such a good place in his life right now and I'm just happy to see how happy and healthy he is.

''I mean, I think that Justin has such a regimen that he goes through, he's so focused and driven and, you know, he has his head on straight, which is really important.''

And Justin seems to agree, recently sharing a picture of his mugshot from his 2014 arrest, alongside a current snap of himself, on Instagram and saying that while he is ''not exactly where I want to be'', he is happier than he has been in some time.

He wrote: ''I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? (sic).''

The mugshot was taken after Justin was charged with driving under the influence when he was stopped by police for drag racing in Miami, Florida.

Last year, meanwhile, the singer was involved in a physical confrontation with a man outside of his hotel in Cleveland, Ohio.