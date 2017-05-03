Actress Hailee Steinfeld isn't interested in ''anything but a friendship'' with musician Justin Bieber.
Hailee Steinfeld isn't interested in ''anything but a friendship'' with Justin Bieber.
The 20-year-old actress is rumoured to have been dating the chart-topping musician over the last month - but Hailee apparently only sees Justin as a friend.
Instead, Hailee is dating Cameron Smoller and has no intention of pursuing a romantic relationship with Justin, according to the New York Post newspaper.
The report comes shortly after Justin's good friend Madison Beer revealed the star is in ''such a good place right now''.
The 23-year-old singer has had a number of brushes with the law since rising to fame, but is now happier than he has ever been.
Madison said: ''He's at such a good place in his life right now and I'm just happy to see how happy and healthy he is.
''I mean, I think that Justin has such a regimen that he goes through, he's so focused and driven and, you know, he has his head on straight, which is really important.''
And Justin seems to agree, recently sharing a picture of his mugshot from his 2014 arrest, alongside a current snap of himself, on Instagram and saying that while he is ''not exactly where I want to be'', he is happier than he has been in some time.
He wrote: ''I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? (sic).''
The mugshot was taken after Justin was charged with driving under the influence when he was stopped by police for drag racing in Miami, Florida.
Last year, meanwhile, the singer was involved in a physical confrontation with a man outside of his hotel in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
Japan's Studio Gibli has been responsible for some of the finest animated movies in recent...
From the legendary Academy Award-winning animation house Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Arrietty, The Tale of...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
Jude gets the surprise of his life when his biological father Les shows up at...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...