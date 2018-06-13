Hailee Steinfeld is thriled that her friend Taylor Swift has finally made up with Katy Perry after the pair were at loggerheads for years.
Hailee Steinfeld is pleased her girl pal Taylor Swift has made up with Katy Perry.
The 21-year-old actress-and-singer says it's ''important'' for women to empower and support each other, so she is delighted that the pop megastars have put an end to their long-running feud, which began in 2014 when Taylor accused Katy of sabotaging her Red Tour by stealing three of her backing dancers.
She said: ''It's absolutely important to work together and just in general with women in music, in film, school, work, everywhere.
''It's incredibly important to stick together and lift each other up.
''It's important to show any younger generations that it's easier to do that than it ever is to do the opposite.''
Hailee - who is a member of Taylor's famous girl squad, alongside a host of female A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively - is even hoping to seek some advice from Katy on performing.
She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've heard incredible things about her and her show. There really is nothing like seeing an artist live. I really can't wait to see what advice she can give me.''
Last month, Katy sent Taylor an olive branch as a call to bury the hatchet once and for all.
On the opening night of Taylor's Reputation World Tour in Arizona, Katy sent the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker the plant - which is a peace symbol - as a good luck gift before her show, which was accompanied by a handwritten note.
The 28-year-old singer posted a short video clip of the gift on her Instagram story along with the caption ''Thank you Katy''.
In the video, Taylor could be heard off-camera saying: ''So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.''
Whilst the handwriting in the letter was illegible on the video footage, viewers could just about make out that the opening line read: ''Dear old friend.''
The 'Roar' hitmaker's gesture came after she claimed in August last year that she would ''love'' for their feud to end.
She said: ''Listen, I'd love for the beef to end. I'd love to take if off the BBQ. I'm down, but I haven't heard anything of it.''
