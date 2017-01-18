The 20-year-old star has announced she will be returning for the third installment of the franchise.

The True Grit star made the announcement on Instagram, writing: "RELAX, pitches. I'm here. #PitchPerfect."

Hailee will be joining returning castmates Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick, and Anna Camp for Pitch Perfect 3.

Elizabeth Banks, who directed Pitch Perfect 2, will return as Gail, but she won't be behind the camera for the next film. Trish Sie will take the reins of the movie.