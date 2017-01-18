Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld has signed on for a return to the Pitch Perfect film series.
The 20-year-old star has announced she will be returning for the third installment of the franchise.
The True Grit star made the announcement on Instagram, writing: "RELAX, pitches. I'm here. #PitchPerfect."
Hailee will be joining returning castmates Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick, and Anna Camp for Pitch Perfect 3.
Elizabeth Banks, who directed Pitch Perfect 2, will return as Gail, but she won't be behind the camera for the next film. Trish Sie will take the reins of the movie.
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
Japan's Studio Gibli has been responsible for some of the finest animated movies in recent...
From the legendary Academy Award-winning animation house Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Arrietty, The Tale of...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
Jude gets the surprise of his life when his biological father Les shows up at...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...