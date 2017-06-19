Hailee Steinfeld has been a fan of Miley Cyrus ''for years'' and loves her new style as she seems ''really happy''.
The 24-year-old singer has recently wowed fans with her transformation after she admitted she is clean from smoking marijuana, but fellow musician and actress Hailee loves both sides of the blonde beauty's personality as she ''seems really happy'' no matter what.
Speaking on KIIS FM's 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', the 'Love Myself' singer, 20, said: ''[I like both] the drug crazed, tongue out, gyrating Miley as well as the non-weed smoking, chilling by the beach Miley. I love what she's doing now, I think she seems really happy.''
Meanwhile, the 'Malibu' hitmaker recently admitted her decision to stop smoking weed came after she was left terrified by a ''seriously horrible'' nightmare that saw her drop dead during her opening monologue on American sketch show 'Saturday Night Live'.
She recalled: ''I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible. I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on 'SNL' for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died. Which I googled, and that's never happened. No-one's ever died from weed, but no-one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don't really know [if it's possible.]''
But the 'Inspired' hitmaker also admits quitting the drug has given her the chance to be ''really clear'' when talking about her new music, as she believes her upcoming sixth studio venture is the ''most important album'' she's ever made.
She said: ''To sit here, and talk about what I'm doing, I want to be really clear, because I'm actually the most passionate about what I'm doing with this record than I've been. This is the most important album that I've ever made.
''So I was thinking, if I want to sit on this couch and tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be, and really explain what I'm doing. And I really just want to sit at home and eat when I'm stoned.''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
