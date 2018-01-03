Hailee Steinfeld feels vulnerable in her music career and is ''uncomfortable'' about pushing herself to open up in her lyrics.
The 21-year-old star admitted she feels ''uncomfortable'' pushing herself to open up in her lyrics, as while she can hide behind her characters in her acting career, singing is much more personal.
Asked when fans can finally expect an album from her, she said: ''I'm so over saying the word 'soon' because I've used it too many damn times. ''I don't even know what it means anymore. I want to put new music out, but...
''As an actor, I'm masked by characters, protected by them. But as a musician, it's my story, my voice, my face.
''It's me on that stage talking about that horrible experience I went through and [saying,] 'Here, I'm going to sing about it.' It's such a different kind of vulnerable.
''To connect with fans, there's pressure in feeling like I have to do things that I'm uncomfortable with, in terms of opening up enough about myself.''
The 'Pitch Perfect 3' star keeps her ''guard up'' to protect herself, but she wants to find love, even though she knows relationships aren't easy.
She told the upcoming new issue of America's Marie Claire magazine: ''I'm trying to protect myself and have a bit of a guard up, but I also want to fall in love and know why love hurts.''
Hailee is proud of her own judgement and has learned to make her own decisions without being influenced.
Asked advice for her younger self, she said: ''Listen to yourself. So many people will try and steer you in a certain direction - not saying that that's the wrong direction at all - but you have to know what's right for you. Trust yourself, follow your heart, and do what makes you happy. Don't forget to live for yourself.''
