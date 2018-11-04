Hailee Steinfeld says she feels ''very fortunate'' to have a close knit group of friends and family to ''protect'' her from the dangers of the music and film industry.
Hailee Steinfeld feels ''very fortunate'' to have a team to ''protect'' her from the dangers of the industry.
The 'Starving' hitmaker is well aware of the struggles of the film and music industry, as highlighted by the #MeToo movement, and feels lucky to have the support of her family and friends from a young age.
She said: ''I think that I had so much incredible support from everyone around me when I was very young. I have had so many people around me to look out for me and protect me. Of course, any territory and any field of work there are inner and outer obstacles, and things you have to go through. I have been very fortunate to have the support of the people around me.''
Meanwhile, Hailee previously revealed her music makes her feel ''vulnerable''.
Asked when fans can expect an album from her, she said: ''I'm so over saying the word 'soon' because I've used it too many damn times. ''I don't even know what it means anymore. I want to put new music out, but ... As an actor, I'm masked by characters, protected by them.
''But as a musician, it's my story, my voice, my face. It's me on that stage talking about that horrible experience I went through and [saying,] 'Here, I'm going to sing about it.' It's such a different kind of vulnerable. To connect with fans, there's pressure in feeling like I have to do things that I'm uncomfortable with, in terms of opening up enough about myself.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
Japan's Studio Gibli has been responsible for some of the finest animated movies in recent...
From the legendary Academy Award-winning animation house Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Arrietty, The Tale of...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
Jude gets the surprise of his life when his biological father Les shows up at...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...