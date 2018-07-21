Hailee Steinfeld is ''so excited'' about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' engagement after setting them up in the first place.
The 'Pitch Perfect 2' star is thrilled that her pals - who she initially set up - are getting married and loves how ''happy'' they are together.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I was so excited for her and Joe. They're both great friends of mine. Sophie's my sister so I love her and anything that makes her happy.''
Meanwhile, Sophie previously revealed she thinks being engaged is ''lovely''.
She said: ''I'm still like: Holy s**t! I'm engaged ... It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career.
''There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life.''
The 22-year-old actress previously revealed how she likes to keep her relationship as private as possible.
She explained: ''I'm in a relationship, but it's a very private relationship. I'm happier than I've been in a very long time. I very much isolated myself for a while and forgot what was fun. Going out with friends, going out to eat, not really having a care. And people I've met recently in my life have drawn me out of that. It really helps you own those insecurities. The things I tortured myself about before, I can forget about.''
