Hailee Steinfeld has released a new song about healing after her breakup.

The 23-year-old pop star - whose last public romance was with Niall Horan - has dropped 'I Love You's' from her upcoming two-part project, which features a nod to music legend Annie Lennox's 1995 hit 'No More ''I Love You's'''.

On the inspiration behind the track, she shared: ''After going through a breakup, I decided I needed time to focus on myself and heal without the distractions of another relationship.

''There's something really empowering about deciding what's best for you and putting yourself first. That's what this record is about.''

Hailee previously released the track 'Wrong Direction', which seemingly accused Niall of cheating on her, though she doesn't actually mention the former One Direction star's name.

On the song, she sings: ''I don't hate you/ No, I couldn't if I wanted to

''I just hate all the hurt that you put me through/And that I blame myself for letting you/ Did you know I already knew?''

Niall has also used their split as fuel for his songs.

The Irish singer's second solo album, 'Heartbreak Weather' was inspired by the end of their romance.

Speaking about the song, 'Put A Little Love On Me', Niall said: ''I wrote it when it was raining and it's like, 'I'm sad, we're finished, put a little love on me'. It was one of those ones which was a tough write. It was very early and it was very raw when I was writing it.''

The 26-year-old star also admitted 'Arms Of A Stranger' detailed the feeling of trying to get over a lost love with the help of someone new.

He explained: '''Arms Of A Stranger' is more concept-based and is that feeling of when you do finish up with someone. It's that feeling of, 'we're done and now I'm lying in the arms of a stranger, trying to get over you'. That's literally what the chorus is. It's very on the nose.''

And Niall revealed that the track 'Everywhere' was inspired by his own experience of being haunted by the memories of his ex.

He said: '''Everywhere' is when you're walking around and you feel like you absolutely see that person everywhere you go and in my case, I was seeing that a lot. You feel like you see them on the tube and feel like you see them everywhere you go. It was one of the first things I wrote down because that's one of the feelings that you get when you go through something like that, you feel like you see that person all the time.''

Part 1 of Hailee's new project is released on May 1 - with the title still pending - and will feature 'Wrong Direction' and four other songs.