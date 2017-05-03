Hailee Steinfeld thinks it's ''crazy'' that she was rumoured to be dating Justin Bieber.

The 20-year-old actress was believed to have been striking up a romance with the 'Sorry' hitmaker over the last month, but has dismissed the speculation and says she's ''been friends'' with the hunky pop star ''for years''.

When asked if she was dating Justin during an appearance on American radio station Sirius XM, the 'Pitch Perfect 2' star said: ''I am not. I know, it's crazy. I don't know why people make such a big deal. We're friends. We've been friends for years and, yeah.''

The comments come after it was previously reported that Hailee wasn't interested in ''anything but friendship'' with the 23-year-old singer, as she is instead romancing Cameron Smoller.

Meanwhile, Justin's close friend Madison Beer recently revealed the star is in ''such a good place right now''.

The 'Love Yourself' musician - who was previously in a volatile four-year relationship with fellow pop star Selena Gomez - has had a number of brushes with the law since rising to fame, but is now happier than he has ever been.

Madison said: ''He's at such a good place in his life right now and I'm just happy to see how happy and healthy he is.

''I mean, I think that Justin has such a regimen that he goes through, he's so focused and driven and, you know, he has his head on straight, which is really important.''

And Justin seems to agree, as he recently shared a picture of his mugshot from his 2014 arrest, alongside a current snap of himself, on Instagram and saying that while he is ''not exactly where I want to be'', he is happier than he has been in some time.

He wrote: ''I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? (sic).''

The mugshot was taken after Justin was charged with driving under the influence when he was stopped by police for drag racing in Miami, Florida.