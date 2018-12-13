Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan have reportedly split, despite neither of them publicly confirming they were dating.
The 22-year-old singer-and-actress had been romantically linked to the One Direction star since February, although neither of the pair ever publicly confirmed the romance, but it has now been claimed their rumoured romance is no more, with Hailee calling time because of her ''insanely busy'' schedule.
A source told E! News: ''Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key. Hailee realised she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie ['Bumblebee'].
''[They realised they] would be apart for mass amounts of time ... They really tried to make it work. It definitely was 'young love.'''
Whilst neither Hailee or 25-year-old Niall confirmed their relationship, Hailee did admit in October that she loves the person she is when she's in a settled romance.
She said: ''When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself.
''You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy ...
''I am one to spread [out] on the mattress and take up every inch of space. Now I don't want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible.
''When you see them happy, it makes you happier. When you love who you are with that person ... there's nothing that compares.''
Meanwhile, the 'Pitch Perfect' star recently said she feels ''very fortunate'' to have supportive family and friends who are always around to ''protect'' her, especially from the dangers of Hollywood.
She said: ''I think that I had so much incredible support from everyone around me when I was very young. I have had so many people around me to look out for me and protect me. Of course, any territory and any field of work there are inner and outer obstacles, and things you have to go through. I have been very fortunate to have the support of the people around me.''
