American actress Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she's unlikely to have a ''big'' wedding with Brad Falchuk.
The Academy Award-winning actress - who announced her engagement to the producer earlier this month - is too busy with her Goop lifestyle brand to have already started planning for the big day, but Gwyneth has suggested they'll arrange a low-key ceremony.
The 45-year-old star - who was married to Coldplay's Chris Martin from 2003 until 2016 - said: ''I think I'm [too] old to have a big wedding and a big ole white dress and all that. I gotta dial it back.''
Despite being on the cusp of her second marriage, Gwyneth confessed she has a fear of intimacy.
But the Hollywood star feels fortunate to have found a partner who is willing to indulge her concerns.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's a life-long project. I think that there are certain people who have a really hard time with intimacy. I always say, I'm a good sister. I'm a good daughter. I'm a good girlfriend. I'm a good mother. That romantic slice of the pie chart of my life has always been where I find my deepest work ... I just am trying to towards intimacy instead of being scared of it and I'm really lucky that I found a partner that's patient and loves me and is willing to help me with my process.''
Gwyneth has kids Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with Chris and the duo have remained on friendly terms since their high-profile split.
But the American star has rubbished the suggestion that it's been an easy situation to deal with.
She said: ''I think that's probably a big misconception about me or my life that things come easily or are easy, and it's just not true.
''It's been really a process to get to the point where we can all be together and luckily I have a deeply loving ex-husband, who's very open minded, and we've been able to create something. It's for the kids. You don't want your kids to suffer.''
And Gwyneth admitted that, in a perfect world, she would have remained married to Chris.
The actress explained: ''Obviously if I could have stayed married to the father of my kids, that's kind of the dream, but it didn't work out for me. So you have to adapt and learn, learn your lessons and move on, and that's what we're trying to do.''
