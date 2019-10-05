Gwyneth Paltrow has posted a sweet birthday tribute to Dakota Johnson.

The 'Goop' founder took to social media to mark her ex-husband Chris Martin's new girlfriend's 30th birthday on Friday (04.10.19), by sharing a sweet picture of the actress.

Alongside a blue heart emoji, she wrote: ''Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem (sic)''

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed Gwyneth ''really likes'' Dakota.

The insider said: ''Gwyneth really likes Dakota and she likes Chris and Dakota together as a couple. Dakota has always fit in really well and felt like part of the family when they all hang out. She's very mature, she's smart and she's interesting. They have a lot to talk about.

''Gwyneth doesn't get too involved in Chris' business but she does want him to be happy and supports him. She has seen how happy he is with Dakota and that's a good thing for everyone.''

And Gwyneth previously insisted she feels ''very lucky'' that she and her ex-husband get on so well and still share the same values.

She said recently: ''I think in our case we're very lucky because we see eye to eye. A lot of parents, and this is like a lot of consternation in marriages with functional and working, but parents don't see eye to eye on how to raise children, it's ya know, a common thing.

''I think Chris and I are lucky because we really agree fundamentally how to raise the children. We have similar principles and values.''