Gwyneth Paltrow has insisted her good friend Cameron Diaz's ''wisdom, loyalty and cooking skills'' are among the things which gets her through ''life'' as she wished the star a happy 45th birthday.
Gwyneth Paltrow says Cameron Diaz's ''wisdom and loyalty'' gets her ''through life''.
The 44-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to wish her fellow Hollywood star and good friend a happy 45th birthday and admitted she ''adores'' the blonde beauty with all her ''heart''.
She wrote: ''Happy birthday @camerondiaz Your wisdom, humor, loyalty, cooking skills, guffaws, and ice cubes in rose get me through my life. I adore you with all my [heart] (And yes, we are wearing bibs in this picture) (sic)''
Gwyneth posted a selfie of the pair who were both wearing white bibs while nestling their heads against one another.
The 'Iron Man' star posted a similar birthday message to her pal last year when the 'Other Woman' actress turned 44.
She wrote: ''Dear @camerondiaz, before the day ends, I bid you a happy birthday, and I hit the ground with gratitude for getting to be one of the women who calls you a best friend.''
Cameron - who married Benji Madden in 2015 - recently admitted while speaking to Gwyneth at the Goop Wellness Summit that she stepped out of the spotlight because she didn't know who she was anymore.
She said: ''I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to. I felt the need to make myself whole.''
Benji also paid tribute to his wife on her birthday, writing: ''Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby (sic)''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
