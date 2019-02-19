Gwyneth Paltrow has said that although disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein ''was a bully'' she wasn't afraid of him and had no issue standing up to him.
Gwyneth Paltrow ''never had any problem'' standing up to ''bully'' Harvey Weinstein.
The 45-year-old actress was one of many Hollywood stars to speak out about the disgraced producer's behaviour in the wake of the New York Times expose on his inappropriate sexual conduct towards numerous women, claiming that he harassed her during the filming of 1994 movie 'Emma'.
Paltrow - who also starred in Weinstein's Miramax Pictures movie 'Shakespeare in Love' in 1998, for which she the Best Actress Oscar - is adamant that she was never intimidated by Weinstein because she was the ''consumer face'' of Miramax and felt it was ''her duty to push back against him''.
In an interview with Variety, she said: ''He was a bully, I never had a problem standing up to him. I wasn't scared of him.
''I also felt for a period of time, I was the consumer face of Miramax, and I felt it was my duty to push back against him. We had a lot of fights.''
Paltrow went on to explain that the pair often had disagreements and would have ''knock-down, drag-out fights'' when she worked with him.
She said: ''He was a very difficult boss. It was a fraught relationship. We would get in knock-down, drag-out fights.
''I remember once, my mother [Blythe Danner] walked in a room, and I was yelling at him about something. She was like, 'Who was that on the phone?' ''
When her daughter told her, she responded, ''Oh, my goodness, good for you. Stand up for yourself.''
The 'Iron Man' star previously claimed she had been sexually harassed by the movie mogul - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women - and that the pair had a ''classic abusive relationship''.
Paltrow previously gave an interview published in the New York Times in which she alleged that Weinstein put his hands on her and asked for a massage.
She said: ''I had one really uncomfortable, weird experience; then he was never inappropriate with me again in that way.''
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
