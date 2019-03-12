Gwyneth Paltrow wants to write a book on ''communicating'' after divorce, as she's managed to remain close friends with her ex-spouse Chris Martin.
The 46-year-old actress - who is now married to Brad Falchuk - went through a divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2016 after 12 years of marriage, and has now said she wants to pen a tome about her experiences with remaining close to Chris, because she thinks their bond is special.
Gwyneth - who is still friends with Chris for the sake of their two children, 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses - said: ''Both Chris and I have made a commitment to continue to love the things about each other that we've always loved and to really continue to develop our friendship and to find ways to continue to communicate. There's been a long process to it. At some point maybe I'll write a book, because you really have to focus on forgiveness and spite that comes up; you have to let it go.''
The 'Iron Man' actress says things weren't always easy post-divorce, but the pair pushed through the awkward years in order to ''maintain the family structure''.
She added during an appearance on the 'Today' show on Tuesday (12.03.19): ''At this point, five years later, it's pretty good, but the first couple of years it was very effortful. For the sake of the children, we were really committed to maintaining the family structure ... even though it looked a bit different.''
Gwyneth's comments come after she recently joined Chris at a celebration for his 42nd birthday, which she attended alongside Chris' girlfriend Dakota Johnson and her mother Melanie Griffith, as well as Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.
The Goop founder took to Instagram to share a selfie with the 'Yellow' hitmaker with standing by a door with the number 42 painted on it, and gushed that ''we love you so much''.
She captioned the sweet post: ''Happy Birthday CAJM.
''This is a special one. We love you so much. #42.''
