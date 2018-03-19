Gwyneth Paltrow is more selective about the movies she signs up to now and goes for ones which give her the ''best return on investment in terms of time and impact''.
The 'Mortdecai' star knows she ''doesn't do a lot of acting right now'' but she is very selective about her projects as she wants the best ''return on investment''.
Speaking as she collected the Sun Valley Film Festival Vision Award, she said: ''I don't do a lot of acting right now, so when I do I look for what's going to have the best return on investment in terms of time and impact. It's fun to do something like 'The Avengers'. I get to go to Atlanta for two days, see my friends, do a scene with Robert [Downey Jr.], come home.''
Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously confessed she still questions her decision to put acting on the back burner.
Asked about her decision to reduce her acting commitments so she could start up her lifestyle brand Goop, she said: ''I need to be here right now. I went to Atlanta to do Avengers 4, so I'm in and out for that, and it's weird to go back and forth. We're growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time. But honestly, I was on set and thought, 'You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically - why the hell did I give this up?'''
Acting has also given Gwen some business lessons too.
She shared: ''When you are an actress on a set, an unspoken component of your role is an energetic one to maintain balance and communication, which is a very feminine impulse. For me, when I'm on set, I try to make sure the energy is clean and people can communicate in a safe space, and that's what I bring to my leadership here at Goop, too.''
